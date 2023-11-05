Davey & the Midnights

media release: How can you NOT like a band that titles an album “Unconventional Midwestern Country Music?” Keyboardist/songwriter/vocalist Davey Allen toured as part of Eric Burdon’s post-Animals band and with the Stone Foxes before forming his country/soul outfit Davey and the Midnights in Los Angeles six years ago. In 2021, the band followed its Americana inspiration to the Heartland – specifically, Indianapolis. There’s more than a little wistfulness in his lyrics, acknowledging past loves and triumphs in reflection of his status as one of the eternal “Road Dogs” – professional touring musicians. In communication with the Rooster and our house equipment, one item caught his attention. “You had me at B3 + Leslie (our house Hammond organ)! Can’t wait!” $10.