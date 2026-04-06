David Ambrosio Quintet with UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble & Jazz Orchestra

media release: Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series: Anita Sorenson Jazz Guest Residency

April 16: Contemporary Jazz Ensemble & UW Jazz Orchestra with the David Ambrosio Quintet

April 17: UW Blue Note Ensemble and David Ambrosio & Civil Disobedience

Featured Artists

David Ambrosio, bass

Donny McCaslin, tenor/soprano saxophones

Jason Palmer, trumpet

Bruce Barth, piano

Rudy Royston, drums

For the past 30 years, David Ambrosio has been one of New York City’s finest freelance musicians and educators. His current working projects as a leader are CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE: Blue Note Records in the Progressive ‘60s, featuring Grammy-nominated saxophonist Donny McCaslin and drumming legend Victor Lewis; and the David Ambrosio Trio, featuring saxophonist Loren Stillman.

In addition to his own ensembles, he is the co-leader of the David Ambrosio/Russ Meissner Sextet, 40Twenty, and Grupo Los Santos, as well as being a part of many other groups including George Schuller’s Circle Wide, the Matt Renzi Trio, Eri Yamamoto Trio, and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s BMI/New York Jazz Orchestra led by Ted Nash and Andy Farber. He has performed with such jazz greats as Kenny Werner, Joe Lovano, Terry Gibbs, Buddy DeFranco, George Garzone, Joseph Jarman, and Ralph Alessi.

David’s third recording as leader, Four on the Road (Fresh Sound Records, 2018), was praised as “Swinging brilliance in the light of interactive engagement, creating music that challenges while remaining largely accessible” by Dan Bilawsky of All About Jazz. With degrees in classical composition and jazz performance, David has a broad musical palate that has become even more intensified by his extensive travel experiences.