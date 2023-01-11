Reception: David Austin, Cori Keady, John Ladwig, Alex Grant, Todd Maughan, Rob Stebler, Miguel Vega, Cory Peterson

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Group Photography Exhibition showcasing select works of 8 different local photographers. December 5 - February 3, State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court. Artist Reception January 11, 5:00-8:00 pm.

Photographers in show: David Austin, Cori Keady, John Ladwig, Alex Grant, Todd Maughan, Rob Stebler, Miguel Vega, Cory Peterson.

