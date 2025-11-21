× Expand courtesy David Benjamin Author David Benjamin with a Paris backdrop. David Benjamin

media release: Meet Local Author David Benjamin! Find out what a lifetime of storytelling is like when he discusses Christmas in a Jugular Vein & Benjamin’s Mess. David has written over 20 books & won more than 50 Literary Awards. There will be a raffle, and the winners will receive free David Benjamin books!

All of his books are set in places he knows well: Paris, Tokyo, New York, London, Chicago, Hiroshima, Jerusalem, Marrakech, Las Vegas, the Queen Mary and all over Wisconsin.Join the Discussion—Ask His Advice—on Writing—AND Reading!