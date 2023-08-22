× Expand Junko Yoshida Author and Last Kid Books founder David Benjamin.

media release: Is author David Benjamin a Madisonian in Paris (France, not Texas!) or a Parisian who hangs out in Madison?

The forthcoming release of his latest novel, Bistro Nights, set in Paris, begs the question but doesn’t really answer it, because Benjamin has deep ties to both Madison—he’s a graduate of La Follette High School—and the great city of France, where he and his wife, journalist Junko Yoshida, have owned a garret on the Left Bank, with a view of Notre Dame, since 1995.

Three of Benjamin’s oft-honored novels are set in Paris, but nine take place in Wisconsin, including three based in Madison. The author ascribes the wide geographic range in his fiction to the “footloose tradition” of Midwestern writers. “Unlike those stick-in-the-muds in the South and in New York City, Midwestern authors — from Mark Twain to Toni Morrison—can’t sit still and don’t like being tied down to a ‘genre’,” said Benjamin.

Norman Gilliland, producer and presenter for Wisconsin Public Radio said of Bistro Nights: “For the connoisseur of Parisian nightlife, the real and imagined adventures of Steve and Mie provide a pleasant immersion into the often whimsical goings-on among the lovers and thugs of the demimonde. For fans of dark, edgy humor, Bistro Nights is an enjoyable diversion from the harsh light of everyday life.”

Among the features of Benjamin’s novel is an annotated “guidebook” of the 25 real-life bistros, brasseries and bars that appear as locations throughout the story.

In Bistro Nights, Benjamin has fashioned parallel dramas that take place a century apart. One story follows nosy journalists Steve and Mie on an intimate tour of Parisian bistros while also resurrecting a bygone era of cabarets and music halls when gangsters known as apaches ruled the demimonde. In the end, two love triangles climax in the heat, lust and sensual violence of the notorious “Apache dance.”

David Benjamin, who grew up (with no idea of Paris) in Tomah, Wisconsin—where two of his books, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked and Fat Vinny’s Forbidden Love, take place—has been publishing his Last Kid Books in Madison since 2019. His sixteen titles have earned 28 book awards in a dozen genres from seven different independent publishing organizations.

His most recent novel, Dead Shot, the fourth in an award-winning smalltown crime series set in the fictional village of Hercules, Wisconsin, was published this spring.

Bistro Nights will be released officially under Benjamin’s imprint, Last Kid Books, on September 12, but readers interested in “beating the rush” might like to attend a book discussion, featuring Benjamin’s anecdotes about Paris’ rich, historic culture of food, drink, nightlife and crime, on Tuesday, August 22, at 1 p.m., at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg. Copies of Bistro Nights, and Benjamin’s other titles, will be available.

To learn more about Last Kid Books and David Benjamin’s books, essays and videos, visit www.lastkidbooks.com.