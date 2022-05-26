× Expand Junko Yoshida Author and Last Kid Books founder David Benjamin.

Meet the Author!

Don’t you wonder sometimes about what inspires authors to “pick up the pen” so to speak and put their words down on paper? You might be surprised at the number of talented authors that live right here in southern Wisconsin. Check out the series listed below, and sign up to hear one or all of the authors speak.

DAVID BENJAMIN, THEY SHOT KENNEDY

They Shot Kennedy was recently honored with the 2021 Grand Prize for literary/contemporary/historical fiction from the Midwest Book Awards. The book is a work of “microhistory,” a snapshot of people’s lives at a critical moment in history, unrecorded in any history book but vital to understanding how the events of that moment in time affected and altered those people’s lives. Set in Madison, Wisconsin, the book mentions popular haunts from the 1960’s such as Breese Stevens Field, Warner Park, Langdon Street, Kollege Klub, the Edgewater,

Leske’s Supper Club and the Rathskellar.

About the Author

David Benjamin, prolific author and founder of Last Kid Books, has lived all over the world, creating richly detailed stories set in Tokyo, Paris and even Wisconsin. His books, winners of seven independent press awards, bespeak the range of his travels, the breadth of his curiosity and a mischievous streak of humor.