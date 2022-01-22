× Expand Sharyn Alden Communications David Benjamin

media release: Ever Wonder What Happened to “Fun-to-Read” Stories?

MEET AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR, DAVID BENJAMIN WHEN HE INTRODUCES WOMAN TROUBLE. The new page-turner is the third Installment in the Jim Otis detective series set in Wisconsin.

JOIN THE BOOK LAUNCH PARTY! JANUARY 22, NOON TO 3 P.M., Literatus & Co. Books, 401 East Main Street, Watertown

DOOR PRIZES (T-SHIRTS, BOOKS) MUNCHIES, SNACKS & GOOD CONVERSATION

The Jim Otis series began last year with Jailbait, followed by Bastard’s Bluff. Now readers can continue the ride-along with the affable detective in the fictional small town of Hercules, Wisconsin with Benjamin’s latest edition, Woman Trouble. Since launching his imprint, Last Kids Books, in Madison in 2019, David Benjamin has won sixteen literary awards covering nine different writing genres, from five different judging organizations. www.lastkidpicked.com