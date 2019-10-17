press release: Award-winning author & publisher David Benjamin hosts book party to celebrate the release of his latest book, Black Dragon, East Side Club, Monona, October 17, 4-7 p.m.

Live Music by Mark Croft, Refreshments & Giveaways.

David Benjamin splits time between Paris and Wisconsin and has penned eight books. Now he’s throwing a party to celebrate the release of his latest book, the thriller Black Dragon.

James Fallows of The Atlantic magazine notes, “Black Dragon is a genuine page-turner, full of enough action, suspense, sly humor, and sharp cultural insights to delight readers who have spent years Japan, along with those who’ve never set foot there. An enjoyable and provocative book.”

The public is invited to join the festivities, meet the author and hear him talk about stories he’s covered as a journalist, editor, columnist, publisher and award-winning author.

There’s an old adage that says, “Write what you know.” While many writers have heard that and used it, author David Benjamin has taken that advice to new heights.

Besides living in Paris and Japan, Benjamin and his wife Junko have traveled the world, from Hong Kong to Brooklyn, from London to Morocco, harvesting anecdotes and tales he incorporates into his writing.

Recently, in Paris, he spoke to the British National Union of Journalists and conducted a fiction workshop at the American Library in Paris.

Benjamin, who lives in Paris as well as downtown Madison, launched his first book, a memoir, set in Wisconsin, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked, in the early 2000s when it was purchased by Random House.