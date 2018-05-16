This performance is an all seated / reserved event. Doors 7:00 P.M. / Show 8:00 P.M.

press release: David Byrne announced an extensive world tour in support of his forthcoming solo record, American Utopia. Byrne will perform songs from the new album, out March 9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch Records, as well as classics from his solo career and his days with Talking Heads. A twelve-piece band will also join Byrne on stage for a choreographed concert that he has called “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.”

Byrne announced the release of American Utopia during a presentation of “Reasons To Be Cheerful,” an ongoing series he curates of hopeful writings, photos, music, and lectures. The presentation was given at New York’s New School to a live audience and also was streamed via his Facebook page. He also released the first track from the album, “Everybody’s Coming To My House”— co-written with Brian Eno, featuring contributions from TTY, Happa, Isaiah Barr Leader of the Onyx Collective, Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never), Mercury Prize winner Sampha, and others.“Everybody’s Coming To My House” is available to download instantly with pre-orders of American Utopia on iTunes and at nonesuch.com. Nonesuch Store pre-orders also include an exclusive print facsimile of an early handwritten lyric sheet to the song.

× Expand "Everybody's Coming to My House" by David Byrne

Acclaim for “Everybody’s Coming To My House”:

"Byrne gives fans a catchy, funky house-party song with drums and horns, in the way only Byrne can." Billboard

"The track glides along on a polyrhythmic groove that has become a stalwart of Byrne's work." Rolling Stone

"Funky and danceable, in an instantly recognizable David Byrne way." Brooklyn Vegan