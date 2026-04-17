David Couper, Noble Wray, Pia Kinney James

media release: PANEL SPEAKERS & PROGRAM FOCUS:

• Rev. David Couper – Former Madison Chief of Police (1972–1993); pioneer of Madison’s community and neighborhood policing model and cultural transformation

• Dr. Noble Wray, PhD – Former Madison Chief of Police (2004–2023); national recognized for “trust-based policing”, U.S. Dept. of Justice Consultant, Police Reform

• Pia Kinney James, Author – MPD’s first African American female police officer; broke internal gender and racial barriers within the Madison Police Department

A rare joint appearance by three of Madison’s most transformative Police Department leaders and change agents, who will provide insight into the history and evolution of Madison’s nationally recognized model of community policing—and will offer their recommended actions for community policing and public safety priorities in 2027 and beyond.

WHEN, WHERE & SPONSOR –

Dane County Historical Society – Board of Directors

Sunday, April 19, 2026, | 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm (Includes Audience Q&A)

Italian Workmen’s Club / 914 Regent Street, Madison (Parking 20 S. Park)

Limited Seating – Registration Required at: ajninoamato2021@gmail.com