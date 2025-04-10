David Cox
to
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: A masterful singer-songwriter and guitarist, David Cox blends sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and stellar musicianship. A longtime Steel Bridge Songwriter, his work has been praised by Tom McCarthy (AP, LA Times) as “original, funny, and heartbreaking” and by Grammy nominee Pat MacDonald as “brilliant and authentic.”
Expect a night of great songs, great stories, and a few surprises. Don’t miss it!
Info
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music