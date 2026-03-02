7 & 9:30 pm, 6/26-27. $54-$42.

media release: Join us for an amazing night of comedy as prolific comedian David Cross works out his new hour of stand up! You know David from countless film and television roles including HBO’s iconic Mr. Show and Netflix’s W/ Bob & David which he created and co-starred alongside Bob Odenkirk as well as playing the role of Tobias Fünke in Fox’s Arrested Development.