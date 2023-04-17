media release: Please join us as Dr. David Fitzgerald talks about his newest work, Militarization and the American Century, which offers an introduction to the history of militarization in the United States since 1940 by exploring the ways in which war and the preparation for war have shaped and affected the United States during ‘The American Century'.

This event is virtual, free, and suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.