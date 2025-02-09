media release: What you want Music and your Superbowl too? No problem! Join us on February 9th for an afternoon show with David Francey. We moved the show to the afternoon so if you want to watch the SuperBowl, you can do both! We have been trying to get David back to Madison for a few years, so we are super excited to have this show with him. This will be February 9th from 3:00 – 5:00 at North St Cabaret - see our website for tickets – these will sell fast!