David Hart Trio
Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Join us January 17 at 5pm as we kick off our celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a vibrant jazz concert featuring the David Hart trio. The public is invited to attend to reflect on Dr. King's enduring message and the ongoing work of justice and reconciliation in our community.
Free admission and open to all
Music