David Hart Trio

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join us January 17 at 5pm as we kick off our celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a vibrant jazz concert featuring the David Hart trio. The public is invited to attend to reflect on Dr. King's enduring message and the ongoing work of justice and reconciliation in our community.

Free admission and open to all

Info

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
Music
608-244-0868
Google Calendar - David Hart Trio - 2026-01-17 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - David Hart Trio - 2026-01-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - David Hart Trio - 2026-01-17 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - David Hart Trio - 2026-01-17 17:00:00 ical