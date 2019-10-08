press release: A Year In Words is the first book by David Haznaw, who began writing creative non-fiction in 2013, when he challenged himself to write an essay every morning for an entire year. In that time, Haznaw wrote nearly a half-million words, and sticking with the “year” theme, the book contains 52 essays (get it, 52 weeks in a year?), many of which came out of that first year.