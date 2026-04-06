David Hecht

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Palette Bar & Grill 901 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Every Wednesday,﻿5:30–7:30 PM, live music at Palette! Come early for Happy Hour starting at 4:00 PM and stay for the show. Enjoy free entry plus validated parking.

David Hecht (guitar, vocals) has been a staple in the Madison music scene for more than 30 years. His style blends rich, expressive vocals with fiery guitar work, all infused with a touch of Latin influence.

Info

Palette Bar & Grill 901 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
Music
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