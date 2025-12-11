× Expand David Hecht & the Who Dat?

media release: Get ready for a night of live music and dancing with "Blues in the Barn" at Four Winds Farm! Our cozy barn loft will be set with a dance floor and plenty of seating for a fantastic night of live music. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Cool Front as they bring the energy, setting the perfect tone for an evening of dancing and fun. Whether you're here to hit the dance floor or relax and enjoy the music, it will be a great night at the farm! Tickets: $12/person. We highly recommend purchasing in advance, as these events often sell out. If tickets remain, a limited number will be available at the door.

Doors will open at 5:45pm. Parking is free but limited, please plan to carpool if possible.

Two veterans of the midwest music scene have teamed up with 2 of the hottest young players anywhere. Meet David Hecht & The Who Dat!

• David Hecht (guitar, vocals)- a veteran of the bands "Java" and "Primitive Culture" has been a driving force in the Madison music scene for over 3 decades. Soulful vocals, scortching guitar and a flash of latin flavor characterize DH's playing.

• Phil Lyons (bass, vocals)- has been the go-to bass man for everyone from Butch Vig to Clyde Stubblefield. Phil's other groups include Madison favorites "The Obros", Primitive Culture, Steely Dane and VO5.

• Chris DiBernardo (drums)- one of the hottest and most versatile young drummers anywhere. Chris also plays with The Sam Lyons Band, The Handphibians and the Green Bay Packer TUNDRA LINE!

• Clay Lyons (sax)- A Berklee College of Music grad who has toured the world and performed with Joe Lovano, Randy Brecker, John Patitucci and reggae/jam band favorites Spiritual Rez.