David Huckfelt

press release: Singer/ lyricist /activist and founding front man of Minneapolis indie-folk cult favorites The Pines. An Iowa native, Huckfelt attended the prestigious Iowa Writers Workshop undergrad program before turning his attention to songwriting and performing. With musical roots in the same fertile Midwestern soil that produced legendary folk singers like John Prine, Huckfelt has shared stages with artists from Prine to Trampled By Turtles.