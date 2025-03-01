media release: Kick off the weekend with an evening full of music, movement, and fun for the whole family! Join us for an interactive live performance by David Landau, the King of Kids’ Music, plus plenty of ways for kids to get active, be creative, and have a blast—all while parents relax and enjoy the night.

$20 for the first child (includes $8 credit to Garver Lounge), $5 for each additional child.