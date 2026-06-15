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David Lord Quintet featuring Mark Feldman, Russ Johnson, Ethan Philion & Charles Rumback

Guitarist and composer David Lord has been described as “a six-string anomaly, a genuine diamond in the rough” (Bill Milkowski) and as a someone who “weaves true magic with his music” (Babysue). His music has been featured in publications such as Downbeat, Dusted Magazine, A Closer Listen, All About Jazz, Under the Radar, Bandcamp Daily, Alternative Press, Magnet and Tiny Mix Tapes.

Violinist Mark Feldman is an active performer in the worlds of Jazz, Improvised Music and 20th Century Contemporary Music. In 2007 He was awarded the Alpert Prize in Music. In 2004 he received a grammy certificate for his performance on Michel Brecker’s Verve Album “Wide Angles”. Mark Feldman Premiered the Violin Concerto of Guus Janssen as soloist with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra in the Contemporary Music Festival Nederland Muziek Dagen and The Symphony Orchestra of Einhoven Netherlands. He also premiered the Concerto for Violin and Jazz Orchestra of Bill Dobbins with the WDR Big Band of Koln Germany. A european tour of that piece included a sold out concert in the Grosse Saal of the Vienna Concert House. In years past he has also been a soloist with the WDR Radio Orchestra and the Basil Symphonetta. I As a member of the John Abercrombie Quartet, In addition to international concert tours the resulting recordings “Open Land” “Cat n’ Mouse” and “Class Trip” “The Third Quartet” “Wait Till You See Her”all on ECM records. John Zorn has included him in many concert and recording projects over the past 10 years including The Masada String Trio, Bar Kokhba , film scores, chamber music and performances of the Game Piece “Cobra”. In 2001 he performed 6 concerts in Duo with Pianist Paul Bley in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Series. In 2004 he performed in the Trio of Painist-Composer Muhul Richard Abrams at Alice Tully Hall. In past years he was also a member of groups lead by saxophonist Joe Lovano and drummer Billy Hart, Trumpeter Dave Douglas ,Pianist Uri Caine, Among others. Mr. Feldman is found on over 150 jazz recordings as a soloist including his own releases “What Exit” (ECM) “To Fly To Steal” (Intakt) “Hotel Du Nord”(Intakt) “Music for Violin Alone” (Tzadik), “Oblivia” (tzadik), “Book of Tells” (enja), As a composer he has been commissioned and performed by the Kronos Quartet and the WDR Radio Orchestra. For six Years he received the first place award for “Talent Deserving Wider Recognition” in Down Beat magazine’s critics poll. In commercial music he has appeared as a studio musician with such groups as Cheryl Crow, The Manhattan Transfer, Diana Ross and Carol King among others. Before moving to New York City in 1986, Mr. Feldman lived in Nashville Tennessee where he was a member of the ensembles that traveled and accompanied country western singers Loretta Lynn and Ray Price. In Nashville as a studio musician he appeared on over 200 Recordings including albums by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and George Jones, Jerry Lee Lewis and Television evangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

Trumpeter Russ Johnson is a recent Midwest transplant after spending 23 years as an important member of New York City’s jazz community. He has 7 recordings as a leader or co-leader and performed on more than 75 recordings as a sideman. Russ has worked alongside many of the legendary figures in jazz including Lee Konitz, Steve Swallow, Bill Frisell, and Joe Lovano. In addition, Russ has recorded and/or

performed with a long list of the most prominent musicians currently on the international jazz scene, including Myra Melford, Ken Vandermark, and Tony Malaby. Russ has performed in more than 40 countries across the globe.

Ethan Philion is an award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader based in Chicago. A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory and DePaul University, Philion has been praised by the Washington Post for his "well honed chops and astounding musicality” and his debut album, Meditations on Mingus, was commended as “a labor of conspicuous love and respect for a musical titan” by Downbeat Magazine. He has performed with an extensive list of jazz artists including Rufus Reid, Greg Ward, Dana Hall, Mark Feldman, Russ Johnson, Howard Levy, Ryan Cohan, Tito Carillo, Gary Bartz, Alfonso Ponticelli, Ernest Dawkins, Geof Bradfield, Dee Alexander, Mark Gross, Alyssa Allgood, Thaddeus Tooks, Victor Garcia, Mike Allemana, Mai Sugimoto, Paul Marinaro, and more.

Drummer, composer, bandleader, and all around creative musician, Charles Rumback performs in many varied and disparate musical settings from deep inside the jazz tradition to the periphery of its outer rings on his third album Threes. Rumback always maintains his characteristic sound and personal language, from the blurry fringes of rock to backing the most plaintive singer-songwriters, with a musical voice that is instantly recognizable.