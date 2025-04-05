media release: Collections Viewing: David Lynch’s Prints

Saturday, April 5, 2025, 4:00-6:30 pm, Chazen Museum of Art Print Study Room | 800 University Ave, Madison

View prints from the Chazen collection by Tandem Press Collaborative Artist and filmmaker David Lynch. At 5:30pm, Tandem Press Director Katie Geha and Collaborative Printmaker Jason Ruhl will offer remarks on Lynch’s time working at Tandem Press.

Click here to register

David Lynch’s (1946-2025) prolific, nearly six-decade career spanned an extensive range of artmaking, including painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, sculpture, music, and film. He wrote and directed critically acclaimed films such as Eraserhead (1977), The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986), Lost Highway (1997), Mulholland Drive (2001), Inland Empire (2006), and the television series Twin Peaks (1990–91) and Twin Peaks: The Return (2017). He collaborated with Tandem Press to create monoprints, collographs, and photogravures in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2008, and 2021.