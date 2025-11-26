David Mazzie

Free.

media release: David, a seasoned performer with over 40 years of experience on stage. Originally from the Chicago area and now based in Wisconsin, David brings a rich mix of Rock, Pop, Folk, Country, and Bluegrass to every show. Known for his non-stop performances with no breaks, David keeps the energy flowing as he switches between guitar and mandolin, delivering heartfelt vocals and engaging stories along the way. Whether you’re into foot-tapping tunes or soulful ballads, David’s wide-ranging set has something for everyone.