David Nihill

7 pm on 4/3 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 4/4-5. $35/$25.

media release: Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner-up in the Moth’s largest US Grandslam storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, Just For Laughs, Netflix is a Joke Festival, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others. A festival favorite, David’s videos have also gone viral many times over with over 500 million views and a social following of over 1.9 million people. More info: davidnihill.com