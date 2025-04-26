David Okpara & Trevor Stephenson

media release: Help celebrate and support gifted young pianist David Okpara, in a concert with his teacher Trevor Stephenson. The musical program includes Mozart’s Sonata in B-flat major for Piano Four-Hands, selections from Bach's Two-part Inventions, as well as work by Brahms, Bartok, Chopin, Debussy, Handel, & Scarlotti. David has received a partial scholarship to a prestigious training program at the Interlochen Arts Camp 2025 -- the funds raised at this concert will help cover his remaining tuition and transportation costs.

Suggested free-will donation: $25, Everyone welcome!