David Okpara & Trevor Stephenson

Arboretum Cohousing 1137 Erin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Help celebrate and support gifted young pianist David Okpara, in a concert with his teacher Trevor Stephenson. The musical program includes Mozart’s Sonata in B-flat major for Piano Four-Hands, selections from Bach's Two-part Inventions, as well as work by Brahms, Bartok, Chopin, Debussy, Handel, & Scarlotti. David has received a partial scholarship to a prestigious training program at the Interlochen Arts Camp 2025 -- the funds raised at this concert will help cover his remaining tuition and transportation costs.

Suggested free-will donation: $25, Everyone welcome! 

Info

Arboretum Cohousing 1137 Erin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
Google Calendar - David Okpara & Trevor Stephenson - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - David Okpara & Trevor Stephenson - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - David Okpara & Trevor Stephenson - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - David Okpara & Trevor Stephenson - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 ical