David Poole, Norris Court, Suko
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: David Poole - Returning to the stage for the first time in over a year (!) David Poole's music combines otherworldly synths , pop sensibility and drums that BLEEP louder and BLOOP harder than you've ever heard to create a sound that you could dance to, or cry to (feel free to do both)
Norris Court - good friends playing dreamy, melodramatic garage-pop anthems
Suko - a soft gal making soft tunes
$8
Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music