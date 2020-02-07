David Poole, Norris Court, Suko

Google Calendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: David Poole - Returning to the stage for the first time in over a year (!) David Poole's music combines otherworldly synths , pop sensibility and drums that BLEEP louder and BLOOP harder than you've ever heard to create a sound that you could dance to, or cry to (feel free to do both)

Norris Court - good friends playing dreamy, melodramatic garage-pop anthems

Suko - a soft gal making soft tunes

$8

Info

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-467-2618
Google Calendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Poole, Norris Court, Suko - 2020-02-07 19:00:00