David Rovics & Kamala Emanuel, The Raging Grannies

media release: Join us for an evening concert on the lawn of the Madison Labor Temple to hear David and Kamala singing songs of social significance. Their songs are funny, poignant, and outrageous; they inform and inspire. And arrive on time to hear opener, the Raging Grannies!! One of David's famous songs is “I’m A Better Anarchist Than You.” David's been called an heir to Woody Guthrie and Phil Ochs. Tom Morello, Amy Goodman, and Pete Seeger want you to listen to David Rovics. David Rovics is a songwriter, musician, writer and podcaster based in Portland, Oregon. He has been a featured performer at protests throughout North America and Europe. In addition to his musical involvement with the anticapitalist movement, labor, environmental and antiwar movements internationally, David has been writing songs and singing at protests related to the Israeli occupation of Palestine since 2000. David’s essays are regularly published in Counterpunch, and have also appeared in Truthout, Alternet, Dissident Voice, Common Dreams and many other places. Such as his blog. https://www.davidrovics.com/

Rain Location: Room 109, Madison Labor Temple. Bring a picnic blanket or camp chair to sit on if you like, but metal chairs will be provided. WORT-FM, Family Farm Defenders and AFSCME 171 are sponsors of this event. Suggested donation $20. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Alcohol (bring your own) is allowed.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511367091361297