David Schendlinger, Sasha Rosser

media release: Join us for a one-night-only recording of David Schendlinger’s new comedy special, part of Madison Comedy Week 2025! With a career spanning over 40 years, David’s résumé includes multiple television spots, opening for legends like Leon Redbone and Jimmie “J.J.” Walker, and appearances on the famed Alan Thicke Show. Known for his sharp political wit—such as claiming that political ads should come with “drug-ad-style” warnings—and his decades of stage-honed observational humor, David delivers a hilarious and seasoned perspective that’s still fresh and engaging.

Opening the night is rising comic Sasha Rosser, whose boundary-pushing style has gained traction across the comedy landscape. A standout in Madison who just won the title of “Madison’s Funniest Comic 2025” and opener for top-tier talent, Sasha brings fearless, original laughs to warm you up for David’s headlining set.Why You Should Be There:

David Schendlinger is an absolute LEGEND - David is beloved by the Madison public and beyond, and for good reason!

This is comedy history in the making—don’t miss it!

Doors: 6:00 PM • Show: 7:00 PMTickets: $10 online / $15 at the door