ONLINE: David Schoengold

Reception link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85812480239?pwd=ZDdDUFJReEZzZ3hxYjNnbE1VUlJPQT09

media release: Featured Photographer May & June 2021: Images of Western Greenland by David Schoengold

In the summer of 2019 I joined a trip to Western Greenland to photograph the towns, the sled dogs, the wildlife, and most of all the ice. Our trip was based in the town of Ilulissat, the second largest town in Greenland. Ilulissat is situated on Disko Bay, which is the outlet for the largest calving glaciers in Greenland. It is about 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, at a latitude of 69 degrees north. Ice shelves and Icebergs are constantly flowing off the glaciers into Disko Bay. It is the source for most of the icebergs which end up in the North Atlantic. It is believed that the iceberg which sank the Titanic came from Disko Bay.

Greenland is stark. There isn’t a tree in sight, and scarcely even a real bush. It is made up of rock, sparse low growing plants, and ice. Lots of ice. It’s a landscape like none I’ve ever seen before.

We were there for a week. During the days we explored the town of Ilulissat and the surroundings. Evenings we alternated between hiking along the edges of the fjords to focus on water, rock, and glaciers, and on boat trips on Disko Bay to photograph icebergs, whales, and birds from the water.

These images are my attempt to give my impressions of what Greenland looked and felt like.