media release: David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim” and regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing for one night only at Overture Center in “ An Evening with David Sedaris ” on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m., following the release of his newest books “Happy Go Lucky” and “Pretty Ugly.” Tickets ($62-$84) go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 11 at overture.org .

This is a unique opportunity to see the bestselling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don’t miss this event!