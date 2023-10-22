media release: Equal parts memoir and cultural criticism, David Shih’s traces the relatively recent development of Asian American identity in the United States. Shih nimbly bridges the personal and political, connecting his sense of belonging—to his family, the nation, and other Asian Americans—to urgent contemporary conversations about race in this forthright and probing debut exploring Asian American identity in a racially codified United States.

After his father’s passing in 2019, David Shih sought to unravel the underlying tensions that defined the complex relationship between him and his parents. Ultimately, this forced a reckoning with the expectations he encountered as the only son of Chinese immigrants, and with the realities of what it means to be Asian in a de facto segregated country. At a moment when anti-Asian racism is increasingly overt, Chinese Prodigal is a work of rare subtlety, offering a new vocabulary for understanding a racial hierarchy too often conceived as binary.