David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Art Department Faculty, Edgewood College
David Smith, Paper Clay
Robert Possehl, Handmade Paper
Christopher Dunham, Scattered Remains: Scenic Models & Stage Artifacts
In The Gallery: October 3 - November 2, 2018
Opening Reception Friday, October 5, 5:00 - 9:00 pm
In partnership with Madison Gallery Night: Art Lights Up the Night
