David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham

to Google Calendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Art Department Faculty, Edgewood College

David Smith, Paper Clay

Robert Possehl, Handmade Paper

Christopher Dunham, Scattered Remains: Scenic Models & Stage Artifacts

In The Gallery: October 3 - November 2, 2018

Opening Reception Friday, October 5, 5:00 - 9:00 pm

In partnership with Madison Gallery Night: Art Lights Up the Night

Info
Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-663-3252
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham - 2018-10-05 17:00:00