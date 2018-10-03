David Smith, Robert Possehl, Christopher Dunham

press release: Art Department Faculty, Edgewood College

David Smith, Paper Clay

Robert Possehl, Handmade Paper

Christopher Dunham, Scattered Remains: Scenic Models & Stage Artifacts

In The Gallery: October 3 - November 2, 2018

Opening Reception Friday, October 5, 5:00 - 9:00 pm

In partnership with Madison Gallery Night: Art Lights Up the Night