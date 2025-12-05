David Williams reception

"Altered Perceptions," 12/6-28, Art Hub, Cambridge (reception 6-8 pm, 12/5).

media release: David has had work on the gallery walls since we opened. His watercolors are amazing and his subject matter is captivating. He has also taught a few watercolor classes here. We are thrilled to have the back gallery full of his work for the month of December.

Make sure and come to the reception. It’s a great community event! You can also meet David, make new friends, and see old ones. Swing by after the tree lighting. You’ll get to experience his work up close and feel the calm, reflective energy that inspires each piece. "When I paint, the real world and its worries are forgotten. I invite the viewer to invent meaning or story in these images and become an active participant.

By diverging from typical straightforward representation, the paintings in this collection challenge expectations and present an arena for imagination and exploration.

By playing with background, edges and perspective, perception is changed and the magical nature of watercolor is revealed." David Williams.