media release: A Room of One's Own is excited to welcome author David Wolinsky to discuss his book The Hivemind Swarmed: Conversations on Gamergate, The Aftermath, and the Quest for a Safer Internet. Joining him in conversation is Scott Gordon.

A Room of One's Own would like to thank Tone Madison for co-sponsoring this event!

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the Book

In The Hivemind Swarmed, oral historian and documentary researcher David Wolinsky invites readers to sit in on a series of urgent, intimate conversations between some of the most distinguished voices across entertainment industries and media as they reflect on the longstanding impact of Gamergate. What went wrong, and what can we learn from Gamergate to help us build a more equitable online world?

David Wolinsky is an independent oral historian, a documentary researcher, and an author based in Chicago. Previously, he served as an editor at The Onion and NBC. Since 2014, he has conducted more than 600 interviews on the social impact of the Internet for his interview series Don’t Die, which is preserved by Stanford University. He is a recipient of the New York Videogame Critics Circle’s Journalism Award and the MIT Open Documentary Lab’s mentorship.

Scott Gordon is the publisher and co-founder of Tone Madison, an independent, journalist-owned publication covering culture and politics in Madison. He has worked as a journalist since 2006, covering subjects from music to public policy.