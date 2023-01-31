Davies Street-Dempsey Road Reconstructon

media release: After previous delays, the Davies Street and Dempsey Road Reconstruction project has been rescheduled for construction in 2023. The project planning and public involvement will resume this winter with a virtual public information meeting. A virtual public information meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Jan. 31, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

A project survey is also open. Please complete the survey by 4 p.m., Feb. 8, 2023.

Davies Street and Dempsey Road Reconstruction Survey

Project Overview

The City plans to reconstruct Davies St and Dempsey Rd between Buckeye Rd and Cottage Grove Rd. The proposed project includes replacement of underground utilities (water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer) as well as replacement/installation of street infrastructure (roadway base, asphalt pavement, curb & gutter, sidewalk, shared-use path). After previous public meetings and receiving significant public input, City Staff recommends a proposed design that includes a 26-ft wide street (two, 11-ft lanes with 2-ft gutters), a 10-ft wide shared-use path on the westerly-side of the road, and a 5-ft sidewalk on the easterly-side. The shared-use path will continue the path on the northerly-side of Cottage Grove and provide an all ages & abilities bike route along the popular Lake (Monona) Loop Route. A preliminary overview of this proposed design can be found below. The proposed design will be presented in greater detail at the next public meeting where there will be an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.