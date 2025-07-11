Davin Youngs
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Experience sound and music like never before at “The Reset”—a transformative journey beyond the typical concert. Renowned singer and sound healer Davin Youngs layers vocals, crystal bowls, tuning forks and electronic beats into a mind-body “sound bath.” Dive deep, emerge renewed—and elevate your experience with special on-stage seating and a take-home yoga mat.
