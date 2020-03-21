Davis Galvin, Kitty Spit, Zip Disk

press release: JAMS & WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to present one of the new wave of freaky American producers who's productions' chameleon like quality makes them hard to pin down - Davis Galvin.

Davis Galvin (Vanity Press | Firm Tracks) | Pittsburgh

Davis Galvin makes ethereal club music ranging from ambient to bouncy house and garage tracks and more. Their DJ style, much like their production, carries a playful attitude, inviting multigenre music to come head to head, teeming with moments of intensity and release, quick mixing, and furious dancing.

+ Kitty Spit (local party starter sure to get you moving and keep you moving)

DJ Zip Disk (vibe setter bar none, if you've been to JAMS chances are you've seen DJ Zip Disk do his thing)

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a say place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.