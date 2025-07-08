× Expand Sue Gitchel The Dawg Bones (left to right): Carl Gitchel, Todd Thompson, Steve Oasen.

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.

This trio plays a wide variety of tunes with in a “Great American Music” theme. This includes rockabilly, country, early rock-n-roll, Western swing and blues. Dawg Bones will provide an entertaining evening of fun for all ages. Come and sing along!