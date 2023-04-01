Dawn Donegeun Wohn

Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $15 (students free, but tickets required).

media release: Dawn Dongeun Wohn, violin; Christopher Taylor, piano

Praised as having “warmth and crystal-clear tone” by Whole Note Magazine, violinist Dawn Dongeun Wohn has performed in concert halls across five continents as diverse as Carnegie Hall, Taiwan’s National Theater to Radio City Music Hall. As a soloist, she has performed with orchestras for such as the Korean Broadcasting Symphony and the Aspen Conducting Orchestra. Her debut album Perspectives, featuring works by female composers was featured by the New York Times, Spotify and Apple Music and was chosen as one of WQXR’s best albums of the year.

Committed to teaching the next generation of violinists, she is currently on faculty at the Mead Witter School of Music. Her second album of works by women will be released by Delos in fall 2023.