Dawn Lawler, Hartmut Weithe, Jeff Takaki, Mark Wurzelbacher

press release: Rural Musicians Forum is delighted to welcome back a Spring Green native, flutist Dawn Lawler. Dawn returns to her home town to present a heartwarming mix of music from the classical period to jazzy tunes accompanied by her father Hartmut Weithe on drums, Jeff Takaki on bass, and Mark Wurzelbacher on piano. The concert will take place on Monday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Unity Chapel.

This eclectic performance will showcase selections from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Suite in B Minor, a work intensely infused with the spirit of dance, followed by Four Short Pieces by Frank Bridge, a wonderful representation of English romanticism. The second half of the performance will introduce the Rural Musician’s Forum audience to a contemporary British composer and flutist Ian Clarke through his dreamy and lyrical musical style beautifully showcased in the work for flute and piano, Hypnosis. The concert will end with a "crossover" composition by the jazz pianist and composer Claude Bolling, Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio.

Admission is by free will offering, with a suggested donation of $15. Unity Chapel is located at 6597 County Hwy T, Spring Green.