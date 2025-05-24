Day Family Tribute Wall Unveiling

media release: VFW Post 7591 and its Auxiliary, will dedicate a new tribute wall to tell the story of its namesake charter member Galen Day Sr., and his sons Galen Day Jr. and Donald Day. Day Sr.’s sons were both killed in WWII and Day Jr. is still missing in action. Before the dedication, we will hold a cash raffle drawing for a raffle fundraiser that was held to fund this project. Following this event, other photos and historic documents about the family members will be on display. The bar and grill will be open during this event.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

10:30 a.m. Final Ticket Sales

11:30 a.m. Raffle Drawing

12:00 p.m. Tribute Wall Dedication

WHERE: The Day Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

