media release: We are happy to announce that we will hold the Day in the Park on August 21, at North Park! We hope to see you all back for a wonderful day of music, food, a silent auction, kids activities and more fun with our neighbors and friends.

After two years without the Day in the Park fundraiser, we have been amazed, humbled and so proud of the overwhelming generosity and support of the 4PeteSake community. 4PeteSake has been able to help River Valley residents in need throughout the pandemic, with both Fall and Spring Funding in 2020 and 2021. The impact on the recipients and their families has been life changing as they cope with financial hardship created by health conditions. We cannot thank you enough.

The 3rd Annual 4PeteSake Golf Outing will be held at the House on the Rock Resort on Friday, September 16. Please click on the golf link HERE for more information and to register your team.

RUN/WALK & BIKE: A 5k Run/Walk and 15 or 30 mile Bike ride BOTH get the day started at 9:00 a.m. Day-of registration for both events begins at 8:00 a.m. The entrance fee for each event is $30 or $25 each for families or 4 or more. Questions about the Run/Walk can be directed to Cristin Lagerman at cristinleigh@gmail.com. For questions about the bike ride, contact Lisa Roelke at lroelke3@gmail.com. Plunge for Pete! Participate in the Walk or Bike Ride and finish by splashing down in the pool. There will be a pool party from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on August 21, for all participants. Showers at the pool will be available to anyone participating in the Run/Walk or Bike Rides.

Note: If you are registering as a family of 4 or more you must send your application in via regular mail.

Download the Bike Ride Registration form HERE; Download the Run Walk Registration form HERE

REGISTER/DONATE: Online

2022 4PeteSake Event Sponsorship Form

Course Maps: 5K Run/Walk Map; 17 Mile Bike Map; 30 Mile Bike Map

LIVE MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT: From 11:00 to 7:00, the 4PeteSake stage will be rockin’, rollin’, strummin’ and grooving’ with some of the area’s finest bands. Make sure to stick around for a swingin’ finale courtesy of the Solstice Jazz Band.

2022 Band Schedule

11-11:45: Acoustic River

11:45-12:30: Don Greenwood

12:30-1:30: Peatsmoke

1:30-2:30: Camela Widad

2:30-3:30: Better Daze

3:30-4:30: Jambidextrous

4:30-5:30: Steve Brown and Janna Johnson-Fuchs

5:30-6: speeches

6-7: Solstice Jazz Band

Band Schedule is subject to change.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES: Come for lunch; stay for dinner. Food and Beverages will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Food will be served by the Spring Green Lions, with a menu that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, black bean burgers, pork and chicken sandwiches, plus chips and popcorn. Beer, wine, soda and water will also be available, including beers on tap from local breweries. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a brownie sundae, featuring home-baked brownies, Culver’s custard and, of course, all the whipped cream and sprinkles you can handle.

KIDS ACTIVITIES: Kids will stay busy at the Day in the Park with an obstacle course, craft activities, face painting, games and miniature horse cart rides. Kids can have unlimited access to all the Kid’s Area has to offer with the purchase of a wristband. The Kid’s Area is open Noon – 5:00 p.m. Don’t miss the photo booth! Open 12:00 noon to 5:00pm, featuring bundles of great outfits and accessories from the APT costume shop.

CAKEWALK: The popular Cakewalk returns once again this year. Pay $1.00 for a chance to play. Walk the Cakewalk until the music stops and if you land on the lucky number, you may choose a delicious cake or other delectable dessert.

SILENT AUCTION/BUY IT NOW: The silent auction offers nearly 200 unique items, including contributions from local merchants and service providers and artwork by local artists. The auction is open for viewing at 11:00 a.m., with tables closing at 5:00 p.m. A Buy It Now area allows shoppers to buy items on the spot and avoid the bidding wars.

To learn more about the Silent Auction and for donation information, please click Silent Auction Donation Form

A limited number of shirts will also be available at The Shed’s Local Night, June 16th and July 14th, or at the Day in the Park, August 21st. The shirts are priced between $20 and $30. Vintage T’s from previous years will be also available at deeply discounted prices. Online Store