Day of Action at Chase Branch in Madison

press release: Mon. May 7, 4:30 pm JP Morgan Chase Bank (211 E. Mifflin) Chase Bank Action! Leading the pack of fossil fuel funders is JP Morgan Chase. Since Donald Trump took office, JP Morgan Chase has quadrupled its investment in tar sands. The bank has been happy to supply capital to pipeline builders such as Transcanada, Kinder Morgan and Enbridge. In response to this outrage, 350.org has called for a Day of Action at Chase branches across the country.