Survivors & Allies Day of Healing
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SurvivorsandAllies4-6-19
First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: April 6, 2019, 9:30am-1:30pm (9:00am registration; lunch provided), First United Methodist Church, Madison
Join sexual assault survivors and allies for a series of educational and self-care workshops designed to aid the healing journey. Sessions being offered include Enneagrams for healing and relationships; Bystander intervention; Creative art session provided in Spanish; EFT (or tapping) for trauma and self-care; Healing after trauma; Space for women of color to continue their healing process; Reiki and massage sessions
8th Annual Wrap Around the Capitol
April 6, 2019, 2:00pm, WI State Capitol (2nd Level, Capitol Rotunda)
WCASA invites survivors and allies from throughout the state to rally in solidarity with sexual assault survivors during this #MeToo era and promote the continued healing for all survivors.