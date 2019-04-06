Survivors & Allies Day of Healing

press release: April 6, 2019, 9:30am-1:30pm (9:00am registration; lunch provided), First United Methodist Church, Madison

Join sexual assault survivors and allies for a series of educational and self-care workshops designed to aid the healing journey. Sessions being offered include Enneagrams for healing and relationships; Bystander intervention; Creative art session provided in Spanish; EFT (or tapping) for trauma and self-care; Healing after trauma; Space for women of color to continue their healing process; Reiki and massage sessions

8th Annual Wrap Around the Capitol

April 6, 2019, 2:00pm, WI State Capitol (2nd Level, Capitol Rotunda)

WCASA invites survivors and allies from throughout the state to rally in solidarity with sexual assault survivors during this #MeToo era and promote the continued healing for all survivors.

