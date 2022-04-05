ONLINE: Day of the Badger

media release: To help address the greatest needs on the UW-Madison campus, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold the third annual Day of the Badger event. This year, virtual and new in-person events will bring alumni and friends of UW-Madison together to raise critical funds to help the university remain a world-class educational institution.

There are more than 100 areas of campus participating in Day of the Badger this year, including a variety schools, colleges, departments, and campus causes. UW alumni and friends are encouraged to give to any and all funds they are passionate about. These areas can be found at dayofthebadger.org.

Thanks to available matching gifts, many contributions during Day of the Badger 2022 will go twice as far, allowing donors to double their impact.

Alumni and friends are also encouraged to share their enthusiasm and support for the UW on their social channels, using the hashtag #dayofthebadger. More details below:

· Website: dayofthebadger.org

· When: April 5-6

Begins Tuesday, April 5, at 10:12 a.m. CDT.; concludes on Wednesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. CDT. A total of 1,848 minutes is a nod to the year the university was founded.

· Follow along on social media: #dayofthebadger

· New This Year: Special In-Person Event:

Day of the Badger In-Person Celebration

When: April 6, 2022, 3:30-6:30 p.m. CDT

Where: The Sett in Union South, 1308 W. Dayton Street

Activities include: photo booth, popcorn cart, prize wheel, live band (Rhythm Kings), guest appearance from Bucky Badger

Ways to Get Involved:

· Make a gift.

o Gifts of any amount make a difference.

o While gifts can support many parts of campus, we’re also drawing attention to priority fund areas:

Chancellor’s Annual Fund: Offering the most flexibility of any fund, the Chancellor’s Annual Fund empowers Chancellor Blank to address the UW’s most urgent needs as they arise and evolve. When you give to this fund, your gift impacts the entire university.

Emergency Student Support: In moments of crisis, no student should have to choose between paying for books or having food; or between paying rent or taking a class. This fund ensures that UW students are able to live the Wisconsin Experience no matter their economic background.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Gifts to the Raimey-Noland Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund support campuswide efforts to promote a welcoming community at UW-Madison. Your gift provides resources necessary to enroll more students from underrepresented backgrounds, attract diverse faculty and mentors, and provide resources and support to enable campus to thrive.

o In addition, there are more than 100 areas of campus participating in Day of the Badger. They include a variety of schools, colleges, departments, and campus causes. UW alumni and friends are encouraged to give to any and all funds they are passionate about. All areas can be found at dayofthebadger.org.

o This is a vital moment for alumni and friends to ensure the excellence of UW-Madison into the future. With a gift you can:

§ Support students in need

§ Help to create a diverse and inclusive campus experience for all

§ Maintain the university’s ability to offer a world-class education

§ Fund critical research

§ Serve the community

§ Demonstrate Badger resilience by helping to move the UW forward after an especially challenging time.

o Double your impact with available matching gifts. Thanks to generous donors, many contributions will be doubled. Details of those matches are available in each individual area on dayofthebadger.org.

· Share your support and enthusiasm for UW-Madison.

o Get your personal networks involved and be vocal about why you love the UW. Use hashtag #dayofthebadger on your social networks to join the conversation, which can include:

§ Proudly sporting Badger-red attire April 5–6.

§ Sharing favorite UW-Madison memories, photos, and stories.

§ Celebrating the impact Badgers have on the world.

§ Showing examples of Badgers living the Wisconsin Idea as they find solutions to some of the world’s great challenges.