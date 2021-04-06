ONLINE: Day of the Badger

media release: Day of the Badger is happening from 10:12 am on April 6 through 5 pm on April 7! It’s time to band together for Bucky to celebrate and support the UW — securing the university’s legacy.

UW–Madison is being tested like never before — with every corner feeling the combined loss of nearly $320 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Badgers know all about acing tests, Day of the Badger is just a step (albeit a big one) in helping the university build toward the future. Join with Badger nation to make a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time.

Whatever you’re passionate about, please give through the UW to support a cause that’s close to your heart. With many matching-gift opportunities, you could also double your impact!