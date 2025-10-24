media release: Social Painting – Day of the Dead!

Come paint a beautiful piece inspired by the Day of the Dead at our Social Painting event. Invite your friends and enjoy an evening of creativity and fun! In this class, Instructor Monica will guide you step by step so you can create your own artwork.

This event is for adults only and is the perfect opportunity to relax, socialize, and connect with the community. Feel free to bring your favorite drinks to enjoy while you paint!

Friday, October 24 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

All materials are included in the class fee.