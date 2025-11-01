Day of the Dead
to
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: We’re proud and honored to collaborate with The Latino Academy of Workforce Development to celebrate The Day of the Dead, aka El Día de los Muertos.
El Día de los Muertos, if you’re not familiar, is a holiday originating from Mexico where family and friends gather to honor loved ones who have died.With much guidance from The Latino Academy, we have put together a day that will help both kids and adults alike honor loved ones in a fun way. Some of the activities you can take part in include:
- El Chisme Mexican Food Truck from 1-6pm
- Free face painting from 1-4pm
- Sugar skull coloring pages
- Picture frame decorating
- Coco-themed loteria game
- Mexican hot chocolate stout release
- Special cocktail
A portion of proceeds benefit The Latino Academy and the work they do. Join us, have some fun, and learn about and take part in something beautiful.