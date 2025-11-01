media release: We’re proud and honored to collaborate with The Latino Academy of Workforce Development to celebrate The Day of the Dead, aka El Día de los Muertos.

El Día de los Muertos, if you’re not familiar, is a holiday originating from Mexico where family and friends gather to honor loved ones who have died.With much guidance from The Latino Academy, we have put together a day that will help both kids and adults alike honor loved ones in a fun way. Some of the activities you can take part in include:

El Chisme Mexican Food Truck from 1-6pm

Free face painting from 1-4pm

Sugar skull coloring pages

Picture frame decorating

Coco-themed loteria game

Mexican hot chocolate stout release

Special cocktail

A portion of proceeds benefit The Latino Academy and the work they do. Join us, have some fun, and learn about and take part in something beautiful.