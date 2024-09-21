Day of Wrath

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Denmark | 1943 | 35mm | 97 min. | Danish with English subtitles

Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer

Cast: Thorkild Roose, Lisbeth Movin, Sigrid Neiiendam

Dreyer’s haunting allegory, made during Germany’s occupation of Denmark, is a tale of witch hunts set in a small village in 1623. Powerfully ambiguous, Dreyer uses black costumes, images of fire and death, and dark, moody cinematography to conjure up an unforgettably oppressive atmosphere, a world where persecuted people could easily convince themselves of being inspired by the Devil. “Day of Wrath illustrates how a film may fascinate us not by its clarity but by its obscurity, not by fixed certainties but by teasing questions” (David Bordwell).

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Day of Wrath - 2024-09-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Day of Wrath - 2024-09-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Day of Wrath - 2024-09-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Day of Wrath - 2024-09-21 19:00:00 ical